Chocolope

by DNA Genetics

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

DNA Genetics Chocolope is created by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. Chocolope buds offer an earthy, sweet coffee flavor that provides a dreamy, cerebral effect. Expect a strong, and euphoric experience. Original Chocolate Thai x Cannalope Haze Connect & Socialize Sativa Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Earthy, Sweet, Chocolate Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Energized Awards: 20x Cup Winner

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

