Chocolope
About this product
DNA Genetics Chocolope is created by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. Chocolope buds offer an earthy, sweet coffee flavor that provides a dreamy, cerebral effect. Expect a strong, and euphoric experience. Original Chocolate Thai x Cannalope Haze Connect & Socialize Sativa Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Earthy, Sweet, Chocolate Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Energized Awards: 20x Cup Winner
About this brand
DNA Genetics
