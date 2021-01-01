 Loading…
  5. Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

by DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana

About this product

Strawberry Banana is a cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and a strawberry phenotype. Expect a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness. Bubble Gum x Banana OG Connect & Socialize Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Strawberry, Banana, Fruity Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric Awards: 18 x Cup Winner

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

