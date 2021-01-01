 Loading…
This heavy hitting Indica dominant hybrid is not for your everyday rookie. Sweet in taste and aroma with uplifting and euphoric effects followed by a slow onset, full-body high that may leave you couch-locked. Strawberry Banana x Zkittlez Connect & Socialize Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Sweet, Skittles, Earthy Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric

Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

