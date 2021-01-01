 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dogwalkers "PLAY" Mini Dog Pre-rolls 10 pack (3.5g)

Dogwalkers "PLAY" Mini Dog Pre-rolls 10 pack (3.5g)

by Dogwalkers

Dogwalkers Cannabis Pre-rolls Dogwalkers "PLAY" Mini Dog Pre-rolls 10 pack (3.5g)

Dogwalkers “PLAY” Mini Dog pre-rolls offer a total of 3.5g sativa-leaning flower. Conveniently packaged in a bag containing 2 on-the-go tins, each .35g miniature pre-roll (10 total, 5 per tin) is always crafted with strain-specific premium flower; never shake, stems or seeds. Dogwalkers donates a portion of proceeds from every product sold to deserving animal shelters across the country.

Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best  pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That's why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand.

