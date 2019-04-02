NoLeftTurnUnstoned on April 2nd, 2019

Spectacular tincture! Purchased at Up n' Smoke in Fort Collins, a lovely little shop that I believe is all female owned and operated--do yourself a favor and stop in! Rapid, soothing onset that melts anxiety and stress away. Just as good paired with a cup of coffee as it is with a morning yoga session, public speaking, or plowing through a to-do list. Higher strengths are also available which is nice. Taste is quite palatable, which is rare for tinctures like these. Locally made and well labeled--DOKA will certainly be my choice for oral CBD moving forward!