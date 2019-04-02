 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Natural 1000mg CBD Tincture

by Doka

$54.99MSRP

About this product

Looking for a daily use CBD tincture to help aid in fighting inflammation, pain, anxiety and insomnia? Look no further than our Natural CBD+ 1000 mg MCT oil tincture, complete with a balanced terpene profile. The metered 1 ml dropper allows you to accurately dose this high quality tincture, with a single serving containing 33.33+ mg of CBD. 30 servings per bottle makes this a great high potency choice.

Spectacular tincture! Purchased at Up n' Smoke in Fort Collins, a lovely little shop that I believe is all female owned and operated--do yourself a favor and stop in! Rapid, soothing onset that melts anxiety and stress away. Just as good paired with a cup of coffee as it is with a morning yoga session, public speaking, or plowing through a to-do list. Higher strengths are also available which is nice. Taste is quite palatable, which is rare for tinctures like these. Locally made and well labeled--DOKA will certainly be my choice for oral CBD moving forward!

Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, DOKA makes and distributes high quality CBD products in both full spectrum and isolate formulations.