About this product
This deep bowled fumed glass is so unique with it's translucent colored thick glass. This thick glass bubbler has a rounded mouth piece and sherlock style design, bent neck and fixed downsteam. Bring this mathematix bubbler to your next party and watch the crowd form around you!
About this strain
B-Witched
B-Witched by Ocean Grown Seeds is a magical cross of arcane genetics. By combining OGS Wizard’s Potion and the famous Witches Weed, a frosted herbaceous phantasm is brought to life, exhibiting notes of grape, forest floor, and grapefruit. Its terpene profile has also been described as “cupcake-ish.” The effects of B-Witched are enthralling, muting stress, anxiety, and nausea with ease.