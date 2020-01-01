About this product
Alien Asshat is a hybrid cannabis strain grown by Sky High Gardens in Washington. With a staggeringly high THC content, Alien Asshat launches you into the cosmos with a powerful euphoric blast. Its buds are a tangle of green calyxes and leaves wrapped in a constellation of shining crystal resin. If you’re new to cannabis, be sure to start small with this heavy-hitter.
