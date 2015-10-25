About this product
Alien Asshat is a hybrid cannabis strain grown by Sky High Gardens in Washington. With a staggeringly high THC content, Alien Asshat launches you into the cosmos with a powerful euphoric blast. Its buds are a tangle of green calyxes and leaves wrapped in a constellation of shining crystal resin. If you’re new to cannabis, be sure to start small with this heavy-hitter.
About this strain
Alien Asshat effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
55% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
