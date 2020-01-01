 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Grape Candy Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Grape Candy Cartridge 0.5g

by Double Delicious

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Grape Candy

Grape Candy

I&l Genetics of Colorado created the grape-flavored Grape Candy by crossing White Lemon and Purple Pantera. This tasty strain comes in multi-colored flowers with hues of purple and light green. The heavy high will leave you feeling content and blissed out while you chill out on your favorite couch for an afternoon nap.

