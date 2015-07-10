Purple Pantera is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Snowhigh Seeds. The mix of Pink Panther and Grape Krush genetics produces dark purple hues and a piney OG Kush aroma that is highlighted by sweet grape notes with subtle berry undertones. This strain's fast-acting effects spark bursts of euphoria and deep relaxation that is best saved for the end of the day.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
Find Purple Pantera nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Pantera nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Purple Pantera
Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Pantera nearby.