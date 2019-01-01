 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Treasure Island CBD RSO Tanker 1g

Treasure Island CBD RSO Tanker 1g

by Double Delicious

Write a review
Double Delicious Concentrates Solvent Treasure Island CBD RSO Tanker 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our high CBD RSO is very similar to our standard RSO but made with select high CBD strains. Please note high CBD RSO may not be as thick as standard RSO and will vary depending on the strain.The end product is pure and simply AMAZING!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Treasure Island

Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.  

About this brand

Double Delicious Logo
TBA