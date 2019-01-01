Treasure Island CBD RSO Tanker 1g
by Double DeliciousWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our high CBD RSO is very similar to our standard RSO but made with select high CBD strains. Please note high CBD RSO may not be as thick as standard RSO and will vary depending on the strain.The end product is pure and simply AMAZING!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Treasure Island
Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.