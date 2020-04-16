Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Grape OG is a rare strain with some serious grape flavor. Even an experienced wine connoisseur might mistake a nug for a Cabernet Sauvignon in a blind smell test - yeah, its that good. With genetics passed down from Grape Romulan and Tahoe OG Kush, it’s no wonder Grape OG was able to force its way into the Double Dutch lineup.
on April 16th, 2020
Great for when you want to relax but fall asleep and stay asleep waking feeling refreshed
on January 24th, 2020
So I got some free seeds of this strain from a local dispensary that couldn't get it to grow without seeds. Tried a gram of theirs was horrible. Have enjoyed growing more than partaking these days so grew a small one to give it a second go... holy crap! 🤯 this plant grows so fast and not a single seed, nice buds, the whole time it grew it was more like a sweet air freshener than a cannabis plant the name is 100 dead on solid grape flavor, body tingled then relaxed, head hit the clouds, eyes got droopy. Glad I gave it a go and will be growing more.
on June 2nd, 2018
Phenomenal grape aroma rides on top of a cool, piney burn. The high settles in quickly and smoothly, and gently drops you into the couch. It's mostly a body high, with some mild dissociative headyness. This is a really nice strain, recommended for evening use.