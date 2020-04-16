Danky_Dabers on January 24th, 2020

So I got some free seeds of this strain from a local dispensary that couldn't get it to grow without seeds. Tried a gram of theirs was horrible. Have enjoyed growing more than partaking these days so grew a small one to give it a second go... holy crap! 🤯 this plant grows so fast and not a single seed, nice buds, the whole time it grew it was more like a sweet air freshener than a cannabis plant the name is 100 dead on solid grape flavor, body tingled then relaxed, head hit the clouds, eyes got droopy. Glad I gave it a go and will be growing more.