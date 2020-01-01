Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Down To Earth™ Bio-Live™ 4-5-2 is a rich, organic fertilizer featuring a unique blend of premium marine byproducts infused with a diverse mixture of beneficial microorganisms that improve resource utilization and enhance nutrient uptake. Select mycorrhizal fungi and bacterial species rapidly colonize the rhizosphere and surrounding soil. Ideal for all plant types, use DTE™ Bio-Live™ 5-4-2 to encourage expansive root systems, increased crop yields and superior quality flowers, fruits, herbs and vegetables.
Be the first to review this product.