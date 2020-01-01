Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Down To Earth™ Fish Meal 8-6-0 is recommended for vegetable gardens, flower beds and all types of outdoor plants, trees and shrubs. DTE™ Fish Meal 8-6-0 stimulates soil microbial life, promotes vigorous root development and provides an early season boost for all your plants.
Be the first to review this product.