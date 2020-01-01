 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Down to Earth

Down to Earth Growing Nutrients Liquid Bone Meal 0-12-0

About this product

Down To Earth™ Liquid Bone Meal 0-12-0 is a readily available source of phosphorus and calcium designed to promote increased flower, fruit, seed and vegetable production. As one of the three big nutrients for plants, phosphorus plays a role in both root and bloom development, which helps produce high-quality fruit and flowers. Most bone meal fertilizers take years to fully breakdown in the soil. This means you may not see results for several growing seasons. DTE™ Liquid Bone Meal 0-12-0 uses a finer grind of bone phosphate than our competitors to give you both fast- and slow-release phosphorus, so you can see results more quickly. DTE™ Liquid Bone Meal 0-12-0 is recommended for when you’re putting plants into the ground, either as bulbs, seeds or when you’re transplanting starts and previously potted plants. The phosphorus in bone meal helps plants take to new soil by boosting root development. Strong root development means plants will grow faster and healthier because they can absorb more water and nutrients from the soil. You will have larger carrots and potatoes, and flowers will produce bigger blossoms. Use DTE™ Liquid Bone Meal throughout the growing season to help prevent common nutrient deficiencies, improve flavor, quality and yield and to enhance bud, flower and fruit development. The fast-release phosphorus makes DTE™ Liquid Bone Meal 0-12-0 an excellent choice for foliar applications. Use it on plants during early bud formation and fruit enlargement for an extra shot of phosphorus.

About this brand

Down To Earth™ began in Eugene, Oregon, in 1977 in response to the growing segment of American consumers who were looking for alternatives to plastic and synthetic materials. On the forefront of the burgeoning organic movement of the 1980s, we began making fertilizers out of our storefront shop to provide our customers a natural, economical option for their gardens. Today, we work out of our own manufacturing plant and have developed partnerships with processors and suppliers to procure the highest quality raw materials for our premium fertilizer products, which are used by home gardeners, commercial growers, nurseries and garden centers who want environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional chemical products. We feature a complete line of natural and organic fertilizers, soil amendments, composts and potting media that work with the microorganisms, fungi and organic matter in the soil to feed plants and stimulate growth. Our natural fertilizers are carefully blended from the best sources of organic nutrients in ideal proportions without the use of synthetics, growth stimulants or low-quality fillers like poultry waste. You can be confident that you are giving your farm or garden the best product available, whether it’s a multi-purpose blend or a specialized soil amendment. We take pride in offering only the highest quality ingredients that help provide an effective and environmentally friendly approach to plant care, crop fertilization and soil management.