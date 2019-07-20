 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Boost eRig

Boost eRig

by Dr. Dabber

About this product

The Dr. Dabber Boost uses a glass water filtration system to replicate the dabbing experience perfectly. Just press the button to turn it on, wait 30 seconds for the Light to turn blue, then load directly on to the titanium nail. Capable of 50-60 uses on a single battery charge, the Boost eRig truly is the best of both worlds: a portable dabbing experience without any sacrifice.

kplumley

I purchased my Dr Dabber Boost roughly 2 years ago. Within just a month or two the burner broke where it's soldered. Required a $50 replacement. Warranty was useless because I didn't buy through an authorized seller, I purchased through a seller on ebay. Within a couple more months the battery died requiring another replacement part. I put it in it's box for a few months before I finally got a new battery, also overpriced. Then the glass cracked while I was cleaning it. Fast forward to now where I've gotten a glass replacement only to discover that the burner has broken again. Complete junk, poorly designed. Don't waste your money on Dr Dabber products.

eifay

I had high hopes for this product but alas, great Idea but extremely poor execution.

About this brand

For years the team behind Dr Dabber Vaporizer Pens & Vape Accessories has searched high and low for the ultimate vaporizing experience. An experience that minimizes health risks without sacrificing enjoyment or flavor. Although many novel concepts were available, none were able to achieve the perfect balance we were looking for. So, we set out on a mission to create the ideal Vaporizer Pen.