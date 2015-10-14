 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
High Class, Low Profile

The Dr. Dabber Boost is a portable, battery powered rig, employing a titanium domeless nail.
Wait 30 seconds for the light to turn blue, then load directly on to the titanium nail.
The Dr. Dabber Percolator Attachment is a premium upgrade from the original Boost glass attachment.
About Dr. Dabber

For years the team behind Dr Dabber Vaporizer Pens & Vape Accessories has searched high and low for the ultimate vaporizing experience. An experience that minimizes health risks without sacrificing enjoyment or flavor. Although many novel concepts were available, none were able to achieve the perfect balance we were looking for. So, we set out on a mission to create the ideal Vaporizer Pen.

Dab & oil rigs

Desktop vaporizers

Tools & accessories

Vape pens

Vaporizer accessories

