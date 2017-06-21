lvleahmarie on March 23rd, 2017

Ok, so I actually love the Dr. Dabber ghost pen because it holds a charge for a good while (long enough that it isn't inconvenient) and the low-heat holds up. I never get a "burn" unlike with other pens i've used in the past. It actually loses a star in my book because there are "bad atomizers" and they aren't cheap. Meaning I've purchased the 5 pack of atomizers when my original one was beyond cleaning and repair and of the 5, only 4 worked. The "bad" atomizer makes the pen blink as though it wasn't fully charged and apparently just doesn't make the connection. I wish there was a better explanation for it but it's just kind of frustrating considering how pricey the replacement atomizers can be. All things consider though, this pen is a most excellent way to your favorite saps and concentrates and still get a full flavored hit with the low temperature. I would highly recommend it. #420sweepstakes