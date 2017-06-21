macpierre
on June 21st, 2017
Super smooth, super stealthy. Couldn't be any happier with my Ghost. 🌬️
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Designed to run at lower temperatures for maximum aroma transfer, the Ghost Kit uses titanium coils for a clean, fresh taste. The Ghost kit comes with everything you need to get started, including a USB Charger, silicone storage ball, loading tool and extra replacement titanium atomizer.
on June 21st, 2017
Super smooth, super stealthy. Couldn't be any happier with my Ghost. 🌬️
on March 23rd, 2017
Ok, so I actually love the Dr. Dabber ghost pen because it holds a charge for a good while (long enough that it isn't inconvenient) and the low-heat holds up. I never get a "burn" unlike with other pens i've used in the past. It actually loses a star in my book because there are "bad atomizers" and they aren't cheap. Meaning I've purchased the 5 pack of atomizers when my original one was beyond cleaning and repair and of the 5, only 4 worked. The "bad" atomizer makes the pen blink as though it wasn't fully charged and apparently just doesn't make the connection. I wish there was a better explanation for it but it's just kind of frustrating considering how pricey the replacement atomizers can be. All things consider though, this pen is a most excellent way to your favorite saps and concentrates and still get a full flavored hit with the low temperature. I would highly recommend it. #420sweepstakes