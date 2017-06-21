emmaadams_ on March 30th, 2017

The size and convenience of this pen is what makes it so great, but that's about it. Since the pen is so small its hard to load but that could be because my CO2 oil isn't frozen, but who can travel with frozen wax to reload easier? Nah brah. Also the mouth pieces have to be replaced every like 1-3 months depending on use and they aren't super cheap so its not a one time investment just getting this pen. I have noticed the battery doesn't last very long or give a hint that its dying (I've been SOL 3 times so far this month),It's good not great.