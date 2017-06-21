macpierre
on June 21st, 2017
Small so I can bring it everywhere with my cartridges!!!
The Dr. Dabber Light is the compact counterpart to the Dr. Dabber Ghost. Packing the same low-heat Titanium Technology in a tiny package, the Light is big on flavor and small on compromise. Featuring the same high quality components incorporated into a slimmer, stealthier design, the Dr. Dabber Light Vaporizer pen can go anywhere you need to be.
on March 30th, 2017
The size and convenience of this pen is what makes it so great, but that's about it. Since the pen is so small its hard to load but that could be because my CO2 oil isn't frozen, but who can travel with frozen wax to reload easier? Nah brah. Also the mouth pieces have to be replaced every like 1-3 months depending on use and they aren't super cheap so its not a one time investment just getting this pen. I have noticed the battery doesn't last very long or give a hint that its dying (I've been SOL 3 times so far this month),It's good not great.