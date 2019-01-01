Dr. Hemp Me is a new Irish brand of high-grade Cannabis Oil. As a group of alternative medicine enthusiasts, exploring the option of better health through natural remedies, we often encountered the health benefits of cannabis. It soon became our aim to improve life by using the extraordinary hemp plant. The main active ingredient in cannabis oil that is responsible for its benefits is a compound called CBD or cannabidiol. CBD is part of a group of compounds called cannabinoids that are found in the hemp plant and other species of plants from the Cannabis genus. When our search for high-grade cannabis oil at an affordable price fell short, we realized that the best way to obtain the elixir was to make it ourselves. Our main focus became to provide everyone with good quality cannabis oil that would not cost a pretty penny. We researched the best methods to extract pure cannabis oil and subjected all our products to the most stringent of tests to ensure that our customers would receive only the best. In our commitment to ensuring superior quality, our customers are fully and morally entitled to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies when using our Cannabis Oil. Because of this Dr. Hemp Me focuses on being as transparent as possible with regards to the cannabis oil it sells. In the Quality Control section of our website, customers can access details on all laboratory test results for each product. All our products are sent for independent testing to Eirlab who is regarded as an industry leader in the Hemp & Cannabinoid testing field. We sell our cannabis oil as a food / dietary supplement in keeping with HPRA (Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland) regulations, which does not recognize CBD or any of the other active cannabinoids as having any medicinal value. Also in keeping with HPRA regulations, we do not answer any medical questions relating to the potential benefits of CBD oil. You may look up the Dr. Hemp Me website’s Educate Yourself page for more information on CBD Cannabis oil and its benefits. Dr. Hemp Me is proud to introduce our very first products – Cannabis Oil Extract and Cannabis Vape Oil. Soon a whole range of CBD products will be added including CBD pastes, capsules, balms, and even cannabis oil for pets, all at very competitive prices.