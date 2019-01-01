 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Chocolate Chip Therapy Dr.’s Dozen for Gifting – 12 bags

by Dr. Norm's

$209.58MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

10 of our original Chocolate Chip Therapy Cookies – each infused with 15mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD isolate. Based on our mom’s original “famous” recipe, these cookies are crunchy on the outside, yet soft and chewy on the inside. They’re filled with mini chocolate chips and finely chopped pecans, with a surprise crunch from Heath Bar toffee bits. As with all of our products, you can barely taste the medicine! They taste how an edible should taste – like a delicious cookie! WARNING: These cookies are addicting!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Dr. Norm’s CBD cookies combine our Mom’s famous recipe with the healing spirit of our Dad, Dr. Norm. Our delectable, bite-sized cookies are infused with only pure, medical-grade plant extracts. This enables us to deliver powerful and effective medication in a cookie that tastes absolutely amazing!