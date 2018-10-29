benstewart906
on October 29th, 2018
The only way to relax after a long day. If you're looking for the smoothest indica high around, look no further!
Most pre-rolls on the market are filled with leftover trim and leaves, resulting in a lower quality product. Additionally, the packaging for these pre-rolls causes them to dry out and quickly lose their aromas and flavors once it is opened. The California market deserves better. • California sun-grown, pesticide-free Cannabis whole flower. • Individually sealed pre-rolls in mylar sleeves: - preserves the freshness of the flower and prevents degradation - when sealed, the aroma of each pre-roll is not detected - allows for our customers to be discreet with their medicine Each pack: • 5 pre-rolls • Net weight of 3.5 grams of whole flower only.
on October 12th, 2018
When I'm ready to mellow out after a long day there really isn't any option other than these indica pre-rolls. Dr. Robb Farms is the best around!!