  5. Eagle Indica Pre-Rolls

Eagle Indica Pre-Rolls

by Dr. Robb Farms

Most pre-rolls on the market are filled with leftover trim and leaves, resulting in a lower quality product. Additionally, the packaging for these pre-rolls causes them to dry out and quickly lose their aromas and flavors once it is opened. The California market deserves better. • California sun-grown, pesticide-free Cannabis whole flower. • Individually sealed pre-rolls in mylar sleeves: - preserves the freshness of the flower and prevents degradation - when sealed, the aroma of each pre-roll is not detected - allows for our customers to be discreet with their medicine Each pack: • 5 pre-rolls • Net weight of 3.5 grams of whole flower only.

benstewart906

The only way to relax after a long day. If you're looking for the smoothest indica high around, look no further!

drrobbfarms

When I'm ready to mellow out after a long day there really isn't any option other than these indica pre-rolls. Dr. Robb Farms is the best around!!

The mission of Dr. Robb Farms is to provide quality, pesticide-free medicine to the California market. At our core, we believe that this plant and our product can help enhance the quality of life and health of our customers. We believe in using science to produce consistent quality medicine, and that by applying sound scientific methods we can create clean medicine that is measured and safe for the public to benefit from. Above all we believe using science allows us to be transparent, and to trust that we have created the safest quality product for our customers. State License Adult-Use Mfg. CDPH-T00000599