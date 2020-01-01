White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$34.99MSRP
Our premium Purple Lifter Hemp Flower is boasting a cbd level over 17%. Within the federally legal limit our premium lifter hemp flower is at a thc level of 0.027% (Legal limit 0.3%).
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.