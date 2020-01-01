 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Purple Lifter Hemp Flower

by Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower Purple Lifter Hemp Flower

Our premium Purple Lifter Hemp Flower is boasting a cbd level over 17%. Within the federally legal limit our premium lifter hemp flower is at a thc level of 0.027% (Legal limit 0.3%).

About this strain

Lifter

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!