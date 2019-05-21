ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.

One of the most relaxing and fragrant cbd stains I've came to enjoy. Very powerful anti inflammatory muscle relaxant properties. Relaxing anxiolytic.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
This strain has been a tremendous help with my sleep-cycle disorder and also my insomnia. For those who are unaware... high levels of CBD assist the mind in reaching 3rd stage REM, while high levels of THC actually prevent it. Anyone using psychoactive strains of cannabis to help them sleep are actu...
Relaxed
My favorite CBD strain so far. The one I have is 20% CBD and 1% THC. There is very little, if any, “head high” with Suver Haze. Works well for edibles too. I vape it with a Solo II and always get a cherry sort of taste with it. Mixes well with other strains. I will take a joint over Suver Ha...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
This one is high in myrcene (couch lock effect), one of the stronger CBD hemp buds. Good for day or night. Very relaxing and enjoyable to vape. Goes well by itself, or mixed in with some higher THC flower for balance. 21.6% CBD and .01 Δ9 THC, 1% THCA
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Suver haze is surely a pleasurable and satisfying flower to consume. The effect is pleasurable, energetic, & potent. This is a flavorful and unique tasting flower. My favorite way to consume this strain is in a RAW hemp rolling paper. When I tried this CBD flower on an earlier occasion I was very p...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
