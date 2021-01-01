 Loading…

400MG Delta-8 Peach Gummies

by DRIP Cannabinoids

DRIP Δ8 infused gummies pack a powerful punch with each piece. Each gummy is infused with 20MG of pure Δ8 THC distillate and mixed with all organic, vegan, natural ingredients.

DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind. We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.

