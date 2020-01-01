About this product
DRO Endure Mens Salmon long sleeve shirt has large graphic on the back, Sleeve art and a small graphic on the front. Relaxed fit Crew neck, longer body, cuffed sleeves, split detail at sides, slight drop at back Heavy weight, 5.9 oz/yd2, 20-singles 100% carded cotton (heathers 15% polyester) Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle bottom hem, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage Mens fit but perfect for male and female
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dosi-Woah! R1
Bred to create a high-yielding Do-Si-Dos cultivar, Dosi-Woah! R1 crosses Do-Si-Dos with Ethos Genetics’ Kush RBx4. Most phenotypes lean toward Kush genetics with green buds and high yields, but some take from their GSC side with dense buds and flowers that vary in color. This strain puts out an impressive gas, earth, and pine terpene profile, and regardless of the phenotype, Dosi-Woah! is potent, tasty, and a pleasure to grow.