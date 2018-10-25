ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 606 reviews

Do-Si-Dos

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Floral

Calculated from 73 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 606 reviews

Do-Si-Dos nugget
Do-Si-Dos
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Floral

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

Effects

Show all

420 people reported 2660 effects
Relaxed 64%
Euphoric 41%
Happy 40%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 28%
Stress 30%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 24%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

606

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Purple Punch
Purple Punch
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Tahoe OG Kush
Tahoe OG Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for Blackwater
Blackwater
More sleepyLeafly flower for Paris OG
Paris OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Platinum Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More caryophyllene
Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
OGKB
parent
Strain
Do-Si-Dos
First strain child
Citrus Rush
child
Second strain child
High Five
child

