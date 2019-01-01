About this product
Size Guide DRO red pullover hoodie with Makes Moves™ slogan across the chest with the DRO AR15 Triple beam logo below it. This pullover hooded sweatshirt made from premium, super soft, lightweight fleece offering a slim fit and quality construction. Finished with plastic-tipped white round drawcord, nickel eyelets and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband and pocket openings. 6.5 oz (210 gm) pre-laundered cotton/polyester blend fleece 100% cotton 40 singles face yarn for supreme softness Unlined hood Split stitch double needle sewing on all seams Twill neck tape 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband & pocket openings Nickel eyelets Plastic tipped white round drawcord Slim unisex fit
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.