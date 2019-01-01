About this product
DRO gunmetal gray pullover hoodie with DRO staple logo across the chest. This pullover hooded sweatshirt made from premium, super soft, lightweight fleece offering a slim fit and quality construction. Finished with plastic-tipped white round drawcord, nickel eyelets and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband and pocket openings. This awesome weed hoodie is a great addition to your marijuana clothing collection.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
DRO
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.