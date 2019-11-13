Mashhhyyy
on November 13th, 2019
It made me very happy, hungry, and euphoric. I did all my chores and then layed back and watched a movie. Great bud.
$18.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
White Buffalo by DTF - Downtown Flower
White Buffalo is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cannabis strain that descends from a Romulan and a Blackberry Kush/Bay 11 hybrid. Like the sacred animal of Native American tradition, this White Buffalo is a cherished rarity that may only seldom migrate to your stash jar. Sweetly sour in flavor and covered in a snowy coat of crystal trichomes, White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of euphoria that may surprise any consumer expecting an active and uplifting experience.