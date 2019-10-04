Loading…
Logo for the brand DTF - Downtown Flower

DTF - Downtown Flower

White Buffalo

SativaTHC 18%CBD

White Buffalo effects

196 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
