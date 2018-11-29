Berulakide
on November 29th, 2018
This works good to spread rosin on a parchment to ready it for dabbing. Heat it and squish the rosin in a parchment it works great.
$19.90MSRP
Dulytek® Glass Stamp makes collecting rosin a breeze. Just work your way across the sticky material and then scrape it directly from the glass. Unlike other sharp tools, the stamp collects concentrate oil without tearing parchment paper and adding tiny paper shreds to your final product. The glass stamp is shipped in a protective case. Specifications: Material: 100% Glass Size, D x H: 1.5" x 2" Care: Dishwasher safe. Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
on November 29th, 2018
