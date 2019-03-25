About this product

Dulytek® DW8000 hybrid rosin heat press is capable of generating up to 4 Tons of pressure between its plates just by a simple push of a button. The press boasts streamlined design, 3" x 5" solid aluminum insulated plates and a precision-built two-channel controller that allows you to set temperature for each plate separately, select between Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature scales and enter timer settings. The machine is easy to use and, within minutes after taking it out of the box, you can enjoy freshly pressed extract in the comfort of your home. The DW8000 instruction manual is included. The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 8000 lbs / 4 tons Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm Maximum temperature: 356 °F / 180 °C Power: 800 ~ 1800 W Current: 7.3 ~ 16.3 A / 3.7 ~8.2 A Voltage: 110 V / 220 V Weight: 53 lb / 24 kg Dimensions: 12 x 8 x 16 inch / 31 x 20 x 40 cm Package dimensions: 16 x 11 x 18 inch / 40 x 28 x 46 cm Package weight (with the product): 65 lb / 29.5 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 2 years Discreet Packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.