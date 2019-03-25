 Loading…

  5. Dulytek® DW8000 Hybrid Rosin Heat Press, 4-Ton

Dulytek® DW8000 Hybrid Rosin Heat Press, 4-Ton

by Dulytek

Dulytek® DW8000 hybrid rosin heat press is capable of generating up to 4 Tons of pressure between its plates just by a simple push of a button. The press boasts streamlined design, 3" x 5" solid aluminum insulated plates and a precision-built two-channel controller that allows you to set temperature for each plate separately, select between Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature scales and enter timer settings. The machine is easy to use and, within minutes after taking it out of the box, you can enjoy freshly pressed extract in the comfort of your home. The DW8000 instruction manual is included. The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 8000 lbs / 4 tons Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm Maximum temperature: 356 °F / 180 °C Power: 800 ~ 1800 W Current: 7.3 ~ 16.3 A / 3.7 ~8.2 A Voltage: 110 V / 220 V Weight: 53 lb / 24 kg Dimensions: 12 x 8 x 16 inch / 31 x 20 x 40 cm Package dimensions: 16 x 11 x 18 inch / 40 x 28 x 46 cm Package weight (with the product): 65 lb / 29.5 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 2 years Discreet Packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

Mon Mar 25 2019
b........h
It works as advertised. It was my first press purchase, I wanted something in the $500 range if possible, this machine was 60 bucks more than the highly rated highly popular mini masher but this unit had larger plates with more heat and way more pressure, simple to use out of the well packed box, I had a minor issue, I contacted their customer service and the issue was resolved quickly. Do not hesitete :)
Tue Feb 12 2019
j........0
Fantastic press with the perfect amount of strength/power. Clean system - plates hold their temperature very well. Solid frame as well - overall I LOVE mine. The Dulytek team also provides some of the best customer service in the industry!