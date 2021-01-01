 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Dulytek® DMPP Pollen Press for Pre-Press Molds

Dulytek® DMPP Pollen Press for Pre-Press Molds

by Dulytek

Write a review
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DMPP Pollen Press for Pre-Press Molds
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DMPP Pollen Press for Pre-Press Molds
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DMPP Pollen Press for Pre-Press Molds
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DMPP Pollen Press for Pre-Press Molds
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DMPP Pollen Press for Pre-Press Molds

$149.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Dulytek® DMPP Pollen Press effortlessly compacts your herbs using rectangular or cylindrical molds. Just place your flower, pollen, crystal, or any other type of herb materials into a pre-press mold, position it on the press, and rotate the press handle to apply a desired pressure. This press is built with a removable rack and basically fits any molds or objects from 1" to 10.5". The press comes with an instruction manual and requires a simple and quick assembly.

About this brand

Dulytek Logo
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review