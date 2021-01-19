About this product

Dulytek® DMPP Pollen Press effortlessly compacts your herbs using rectangular or cylindrical molds. Just place your flower, pollen, crystal, or any other type of herb materials into a pre-press mold, position it on the press, and rotate the press handle to apply a desired pressure. This press is built with a removable rack and basically fits any molds or objects from 1" to 10.5". The press comes with an instruction manual and requires a simple and quick assembly.