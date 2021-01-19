About this product
Dulytek® DMPP Pollen Press effortlessly compacts your herbs using rectangular or cylindrical molds. Just place your flower, pollen, crystal, or any other type of herb materials into a pre-press mold, position it on the press, and rotate the press handle to apply a desired pressure. This press is built with a removable rack and basically fits any molds or objects from 1" to 10.5". The press comes with an instruction manual and requires a simple and quick assembly.
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.