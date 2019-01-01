About this product
Auto Brooklyn Sunrise® combines a distinctively spicy taste with large yields of frosty top strength cannabis. The genetics come from the acclaimed USA East Coast ‘Brooklyn’ Diesel clone noted for a famously rich diesel aroma and strong high. This was combined with some connoisseur AK genetics from upper New York State and made into a feminized autoflowering variety. The result brings together the best East Coast genetics into a heavy yielding and great tasting new auto with a strong yet smooth high. Auto Brooklyn Sunrise® gives an unusually strong initial euphoric high, it’s a perfect morning/breakfast choice which is where the variety got its name. This Big-Apple auto is at home in any urban grow-room and comes with our highest recommendations.
