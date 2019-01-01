About this product
Using genetics from legendary jungle sativa Desfrán, this is one of the best sativa auto ever developed by Dutch Passion. Auto Desfrán has a devastatingly powerful high, not for beginners or just before bedtime! The buds have a rich white resin frosting and a tropical skunky aroma. The pure sativa genetics from photoperiod Desfrán were converted to autoflowering format thanks to sativa genetics from Auto Daiquiri Lime, this all-sativa hybridization ensures all the best sativa traits are preserved. The strong sativa influence means this auto takes unusually long to bloom, up to 15 weeks from seed to harvest. But the connoisseur auto growers will find the extra few weeks are worth the wait for the exceptionally potent smoke quality with a strong psychoactive high. If you don’t mind the 15 week grow cycle, and want the ultimate sativa experience then Auto Desfrán should be in your grow room! Will reach over 1m tall.
