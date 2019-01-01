 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Auto Duck

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Auto Duck

Auto Duck® is a stealth cannabis variety with unusually shaped cannabis leaves which make it difficult to identify as cannabis, especially during the first half of its life before the buds form. Outdoors this variety tends to take around 85-90 days from seed to harvest, she produces good quality cannabis and will bloom well in good conditions outdoors or in a greenhouse. Indoors, she is ready after about 75 days of 20/4 light. AutoDuck ® has a stabilized natural leaf deformity, with webbed leaves that resemble a ducks foot print as well as a light odour during bloom. AutoDuck ® is the autoflowering version of the best selling photoperiod ‘Frisian Duck®’ variety and crossed with our Auto White Widow® which turned it into a high potency autoflowering strain. Auto Duck® has green buds and a similar cannabis scent as Frisian Duck®. Perfect for urban growing, ideal for growers that don’t want the world to know they’re growing cannabis.

Frisian Duck

Frisian Duck

Frisian Duck is a structurally unique strain developed by Dutch Passion. Its genetics were bred over several generations of Frisian Dew x Ducksfoot. The genetics from Ducksfoot (named for its oddly shaped leaves that resemble duck feet) allows this plant to hide in plain sight, making it ideal for outdoor grows. Frisian Duck is also rather hardy and able to thrive in harsh growing conditions. Expect pepper and pine on the nose with buds that vary in appearance from light blue to purple.   

 

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.