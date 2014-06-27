ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Frisian Dew
Hybrid

4.2 35 reviews

Frisian Dew

Frisian Dew, Dutch Passion’s pride and joy, is a 50/50 hybrid first bred in 2008 by combining Super Skunk and Purple Star. Expressing itself in hues of either green or deep purple, Frisian Dew delivers powerfully euphoric effects with an aroma of spicy pine and citrus. Frisian Dew plants are hardy, mold-resistant, and grow well in Northern European climates. Outdoor flowers will ripen around the beginning of October, while indoor gardens finish their flowering in just 7 to 8 weeks.

Effects

Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 56%
Happy 39%
Hungry 34%
Tingly 34%
Stress 39%
Pain 34%
Depression 30%
Lack of appetite 30%
Inflammation 17%
Dry mouth 39%
Dizzy 26%
Dry eyes 26%
Anxious 13%
Paranoid 8%

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Star
parent
Second strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Strain
Strain child
Frisian Duck
child

Most popular in