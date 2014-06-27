Frisian Dew, Dutch Passion’s pride and joy, is a 50/50 hybrid first bred in 2008 by combining Super Skunk and Purple Star. Expressing itself in hues of either green or deep purple, Frisian Dew delivers powerfully euphoric effects with an aroma of spicy pine and citrus. Frisian Dew plants are hardy, mold-resistant, and grow well in Northern European climates. Outdoor flowers will ripen around the beginning of October, while indoor gardens finish their flowering in just 7 to 8 weeks.