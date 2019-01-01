About this product
Auto Lemon Zkittle is a feminized autoflowering hybrid made from some of the best USA west-coast genetics. Zkittlez genetics are famous in USA dispensaries for 20%+ THC levels. She was made into an autoflowering form together with the heavy yielding Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. With two exceptional parents, Auto Lemon Zkittle also retains the THC rich result. Yields are heavy and the skunk genetics ensure this is easy and undemanding to grow. You can expect a rich and appealing fruity/skunky aroma, a sour citrus taste and a really powerful long lasting euphoric high. This is a variety that suits the grower looking for the latest and greatest USA genetics with guaranteed potency and an uncomplicated growing experience. Indoors she takes around 75 days from seed to harvest under 20 hours of daily light. Occasional heavy yielding phenotypes can take an extra week or two. Outdoors this variety takes around 100 days from seed to harvest.
About this strain
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.