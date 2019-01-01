 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Auto Orange Bud

Auto Orange Bud

by Dutch Passion

Write a review
Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Auto Orange Bud

Buy Here

About this product

The Dutch Passion master breeder responsible for some of the best modern autoflowering genetics, such as Auto Mazar®, Auto Ultimate® and Auto Daiquiri Lime®, took extra special care to create Auto Orange Bud®. A male autoflowering Auto Daiquiri Lime individual was first crossed with our supreme original Orange Bud photoperiod mother plant. He waited until he had enough capacity to make a selection from as many plants as possible, so he could breed the best from the best over 12 subsequent generations. The project took over three years, our biggest and most complexed autoflowering breeding program so far. The breeder selectively bred those plants with the highest THC levels, the biggest yields, the authentic Orange Bud smell, taste and effect. The result was an autoflowering variety which is as good as our original photoperiod Orange Bud in potency, quality and aroma/taste. Even our experienced test panel could not notice the difference in a blind test.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Orange Bud

Orange Bud

First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out. 

About this brand

Dutch Passion Logo
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.