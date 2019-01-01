About this product
The Dutch Passion master breeder responsible for some of the best modern autoflowering genetics, such as Auto Mazar®, Auto Ultimate® and Auto Daiquiri Lime®, took extra special care to create Auto Orange Bud®. A male autoflowering Auto Daiquiri Lime individual was first crossed with our supreme original Orange Bud photoperiod mother plant. He waited until he had enough capacity to make a selection from as many plants as possible, so he could breed the best from the best over 12 subsequent generations. The project took over three years, our biggest and most complexed autoflowering breeding program so far. The breeder selectively bred those plants with the highest THC levels, the biggest yields, the authentic Orange Bud smell, taste and effect. The result was an autoflowering variety which is as good as our original photoperiod Orange Bud in potency, quality and aroma/taste. Even our experienced test panel could not notice the difference in a blind test.
First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out.