C-Vibez is a fast flowering hybrid variety. This heavy yielding beauty grows quickly to maturity with dense, aromatic buds. She takes around 8 weeks to finish blooming her rock-hard flowers. The average height is about 1.0m - 1.5m. Most of these high-quality feminized seeds turn into short, green plants. About 30% show some colour (from purple to pink). This is a heavy yielder with an exceptional terpene profile. Genetics come from Mad Scientist, accompanied by some outstanding Voodoo genetics. Voodoo is a massively potent original Dutch Passion Thai strain. These genetics are responsible for the strong “stone” consumers will experience while vaping/smoking the end result. Despite C-Vibez being an indica dominant variety, there are remarkable fruity/lemony hints in the taste, especially when being burned. This variety has deliberately not been bred to full stability. This ensures a rich selection of seriously high-quality phenotypes with vigour usually encountered in F2's and F3's.
