About this product
C-Vibez is a fast flowering hybrid variety. This heavy yielding beauty grows quickly to maturity with dense, aromatic buds. She takes around 8 weeks to finish blooming her rock-hard flowers. The average height is about 1.0m - 1.5m.
Most of these high-quality feminized seeds turn into short, green plants. About 30% show some colour (from purple to pink). This is a heavy yielder with an exceptional terpene profile.
Genetics come from Mad Scientist, accompanied by some outstanding Voodoo genetics. Voodoo is a massively potent original Dutch Passion Thai strain. These genetics are responsible for the strong “stone” consumers will experience while vaping/smoking the end result.
Despite C-Vibez being an indica dominant variety, there are remarkable fruity/lemony hints in the taste, especially when being burned.
This variety has deliberately not been bred to full stability. This ensures a rich selection of seriously high-quality phenotypes with vigour usually encountered in F2's and F3's.
Most of these high-quality feminized seeds turn into short, green plants. About 30% show some colour (from purple to pink). This is a heavy yielder with an exceptional terpene profile.
Genetics come from Mad Scientist, accompanied by some outstanding Voodoo genetics. Voodoo is a massively potent original Dutch Passion Thai strain. These genetics are responsible for the strong “stone” consumers will experience while vaping/smoking the end result.
Despite C-Vibez being an indica dominant variety, there are remarkable fruity/lemony hints in the taste, especially when being burned.
This variety has deliberately not been bred to full stability. This ensures a rich selection of seriously high-quality phenotypes with vigour usually encountered in F2's and F3's.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.