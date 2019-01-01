About this product
This CBD-rich feminized auto variety uses genetics from the photoperiod CBD Compassion® and our Californian Orange x USA Sour Diesel crossing, known as Daiquiri Lime. Ratio of CBD:THC is between 1:1 and 4:1. Usually the CBD is present in greater quantities than THC. The combined effects of high CBD and medium-THC levels create a good medical variety with strong body effects and reduced pyscho-activity compared to typical THC-rich Dutch Passion auto varieties. The variety has a great taste, with citrus lime flavours and a zesty aroma. CBD Auto Compassion Lime® may be ready to harvest just 10-11 weeks after germination, she likes 20 hours of daily light from seed to harvest and has abundant yields.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.