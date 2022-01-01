About this product
This CBD-rich feminized auto variety uses genetics from the photoperiod CBD Compassion® and our Californian Orange x USA Sour Diesel crossing, known as Daiquiri Lime. Ratio of CBD:THC is between 1:1 and 4:1. Usually the CBD is present in greater quantities than THC. The combined effects of high CBD and medium-THC levels create a good medical variety with strong body effects and reduced pyscho-activity compared to typical THC-rich Dutch Passion auto varieties.
The variety has a great taste, with citrus lime flavours and a zesty aroma. CBD Auto Compassion Lime® may be ready to harvest just 10-11 weeks after germination, she likes 20 hours of daily light from seed to harvest and has abundant yields.
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
