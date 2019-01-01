About this product
CBD Compassion® is a Sativa dominant CBD-rich variety made by crossing a Nepalese strain with an un-named sativa. Ratio of CBD:THC is between 1:1 and 4:1. Usually the CBD is present in greater quantities than THC. Plants grow to medium height and offer medium/above average yields of resinous and aromatic cannabis. At the end the leaves show long slender fingers. Cannabis (or concentrates) produced from this variety is rich in CBD and delivers a strong body effect. Although CBD Compassion® has been developed primarily with medical users in mind, recreational cannabis users report a paranoia-free strong body stone. It’s a smooth, anti-anxiety experience which allows you to function well with pain relief and tranquility. This is the most sativa influenced CBD variety in our collection, which affects bloom time. Indoors, she is ready to harvest after 9-11 weeks, outdoors she is ready to harvest in November.
