by Dutch Passion

At Dutch Passion we aim to keep up with the latest genetics, and our North American network have supplied a real high fidelity offering. The result of our latest project is HiFi 4G, it involves some great genetics from WiFi OG and our prize winning resin-drenched Glueberry OG. This strain is perfect for relaxation, especially listening to music. HiFi 4G seems to amplify appreciation and enjoyment of music. Your Hi-Fi system comes alive, sounds seem richer, deeper and sharper as if you were next to the musician that made the music. This THC rich feminized seed variety combines a creative feel-good high with top quality mental anaesthesia. Harvests are easy with this uncomplicated variety, she is simple to grow under a wide range of grow conditions. A great terpene profile, vigorous growth and a thick coat of glistening trichomes, makes this XL yielding plant perfect for concentrate producers and extractions.

White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, has uplifting and comfortable cerebral effects. This strain combines the best features of its parent strains: the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White, leaving the plants covered in a dusty snowfall of crystals. Many phenotypes exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave you drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. White Fire OG is often chosen by patients to treat anxiety and depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain, and appetite loss. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants inside or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.