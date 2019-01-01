About this product
At Dutch Passion we aim to keep up with the latest genetics, and our North American network have supplied a real high fidelity offering. The result of our latest project is HiFi 4G, it involves some great genetics from WiFi OG and our prize winning resin-drenched Glueberry OG. This strain is perfect for relaxation, especially listening to music. HiFi 4G seems to amplify appreciation and enjoyment of music. Your Hi-Fi system comes alive, sounds seem richer, deeper and sharper as if you were next to the musician that made the music. This THC rich feminized seed variety combines a creative feel-good high with top quality mental anaesthesia. Harvests are easy with this uncomplicated variety, she is simple to grow under a wide range of grow conditions. A great terpene profile, vigorous growth and a thick coat of glistening trichomes, makes this XL yielding plant perfect for concentrate producers and extractions.
About this strain
White Fire OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, has uplifting and comfortable cerebral effects. This strain combines the best features of its parent strains: the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White, leaving the plants covered in a dusty snowfall of crystals. Many phenotypes exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave you drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. White Fire OG is often chosen by patients to treat anxiety and depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain, and appetite loss. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants inside or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.