Ghost Train Haze is a potent sativa strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. A premium phenotype of Ghost Train Haze will produce a heavy hitting high as well as a citrus flavor. Dutchie’s Ghost Train Haze has been lab tested at over 26% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Ghost Train Haze Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.