by Dutchie

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Gorilla Wreck was developed by CannaVenture seeds when they crossed Gorilla Glue #4 with Cookie Wreck. With Cookie Wreck’s parents being Girl Scout Cookies and Trainwreck, Gorilla Wreck becomes a monster. A premium phenotype of Gorilla Wreck will produce the strong pine taste of Gorilla Glue #4 while delivering the relaxing and potent effects of both Gorilla Glue #4 and Cookie Wreck. This is a special strain. Dutchie’s Gorilla Wreck has been lab tested at over 25% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this strain. A Gorilla Wreck Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

P1000

Super nice high. Smoked a preroll, the effects came on immediately, and lasted a considerable amount of time. Will definitely but again.

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.