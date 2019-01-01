 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Oracle Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

Oracle is an extremely rare strain that often achieves very high THC levels and has been called “the most expensive strain in the world.” A premium phenotype of the rare Oracle strain will produce a strong pungent taste and an extremely potent effect that can last as long as 3 hours, sometimes longer. Oracle is very sought-after and Dutchie is proud to offer it. Dutchie’s Oracle has been lab tested at over 27% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. An Oracle Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.